Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning as an upper level storm system moves into the state. Heavy rain will be possible for parts of New Mexico through the end of the week.

An upper level low pressure system is spinning over eastern Arizona today, drawing in more moisture and instability into New Mexico. That upper level storm system will drift across the southern part of the state tonight, keeping rain and storm chances going overnight for parts of the state. This will include a chance for rain tomorrow morning in Albuquerque, which could impact tomorrow mornings Mass Ascension.

Widespread showers and storms will develop by Wednesday afternoon as a backdoor cold front continues to push south across eastern New Mexico. This front will likely help bring heavy rainfall amounts through the end of the week to areas along and east of the central mountain chain. We will continue to see daily chances for rain and thunderstorms through this upcoming weekend. The best chances for rain (after Wednesday) will mostly be in the afternoons and evenings. Temperatures will also continue to remain well-below average for this time of year through the weekend too.

Despite the chances for rain and wind in the forecast through the weekend, just like what we saw today, there will be a chance every morning where the rain will end and the winds will die down to still have successful Mass Ascensions before Fiesta is over.