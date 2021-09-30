Heavy rain possible through Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system is bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms to New Mexico Thursday. Rain will increase this afternoon and continue through Friday evening.

A strong, fall storm system is moving into New Mexico this afternoon. Scattered showers stretch from the southern part of the state to the northern mountains. A band of heavy to moderate rain is expected to develop underneath the upper level low and bring in more rain across the state and into the Albuquerque metro through this evening, before progressing northward. Rain will continue overnight across northern New Mexico, underneath the area of low pressure.

By Friday afternoon, the upper-level low will be moving into the northeastern part of the state. This will shift the area of heaviest rain into the northeastern part of the state as well. Accumulating snowfall is likely above 10,000′ or 11,000′, with over 6″ of snowfall possible on the southern end of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

The storm system exits the state Friday night, giving way to clear and quiet conditions for the first morning of Balloon Fiesta and through the weekend.