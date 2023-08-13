A backdoor cold front Sunday night could bring heavy rainfall to parts of New Mexico overnight and through Monday. Monsoon moisture sticks around through the week.

Monsoon moisture continues to stream north into New Mexico Sunday, bringing isolated storms across the state. More storms have developed across northeast New Mexico as a backdoor cold front is moving in. The backdoor front will continue to push across New Mexico overnight, even bringing 50 mph east canyon winds into the Albuquerque Metro late tonight through early Monday morning. The cold front could also bring heavy rainfall overnight over the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar, which could cause flash flooding overnight.

Showers and storms will continue or develop across parts of New Mexico beginning early Monday morning. By the afternoon, stronger storms will develop across western and northern parts of the state. Again, these storms will be capable of heavy rain and flash flooding. Scattered storms in will be possible in the Albuquerque Metro, especially late in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler statewide with the backdoor cold front and widespread rain chances. Storms will then taper off by late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

A fairly active monsoon pattern will continue to stick around for parts of New Mexico through the rest of the upcoming week. Afternoon storm chances will continue for parts of western, central and northern New Mexico through Friday. Despite the daily rain chances, temperatures will warm back to near and above-average for the middle of August.