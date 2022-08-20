NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What month is it? We sure wouldn’t know it’s August by the weather!

We’re getting a taste of autumn with overcast skies, record cool temps, and some chillier breezes this afternoon. Temperatures felt more like October with highs a solid 15-20° below average! Many cities across New Mexico broke records for the coolest August 20 on record, Albuquerque only reached into the upper 60s, Santa Fe middle 60s, and Roswell middle 70s. A rather strong area of low pressure coupled with some tropical moisture produces widespread rain. So far, in the past 24 hours, we’ve seen a general 1-3″ with locally heavier amounts, especially over the McBride burn scar. The heaviest rain shifts east overnight, taking the heavy rain with it. Still expect cloudy skies with scattered lighter showers southeast.

Sunday will feature more of a typical summer day across New Mexico with scattered afternoon storms in the northern mountains. Some of these could reach the metro by evening. High temps will still be below average, but not quite as extreme as Saturday. ABQ will reach the lower 80s, Santa Fe middle 70s, and Roswell middle 80s. Early next week, we’ll slowly begin drying out and warming up a degree or two each day. But the moisture isn’t leaving. We’ll see more late-day storms over the higher spots each afternoon as our monsoon continues.