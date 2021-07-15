Heavy rain moves through New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain is moving through central New Mexico from west to east Thursday morning. Most of the rain will dissipate during the morning commute. Skies will be drier and mostly to partly sunny until midday, and then monsoon storms will start to pop up in the mountains.

Southern New Mexico will see some of the most widespread, heavy storms during the afternoon and evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until this evening for the west/southwest mountains and lower Rio Grande Valley in Socorro County.

Flooding may occur around burn scars, streams and low terrain. Northern New Mexico will see storms pop up by mid-afternoon, moving southeast off of the high terrain. Storms will stay fairly isolated up north, and the Metro may only see a couple of showers or storms during the late afternoon and evening. The Four Corners will be dry in the low elevations.