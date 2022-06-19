Very heavy rain is pushing its way across the metro area this evening. As we later past sunset, our storms will weaken to a more steady and gentle rain. This band of showers will push its way out of Albuquerque from west to east around 10 pm. Otherwise, the Calf Canyon fire received very heavy rainfall earlier this evening as well resulting in a flash flood warning. The massive burn scar received almost an inch of water in about an hour’s time. We’ll continue to see rounds of flash flooding through the next several days with more monsoon moisture on the way. We’re seeing such a surge in moisture because we’re getting water from the Gulf of Mexico and Pacific Ocean at the same time. So this equates to more widespread storms across the state. High temperatures will be greatly impacted, sending central NM 15-20° below average Tuesday into Wednesday.

Come Monday our rain shifts mostly south of I-40. Midweek even stronger upper level moisture spills into the state as a weak storm off California’s coast pulls Pacific moisture. Plan on widespread rain coverage both Tuesday and Wednesday before finally getting some drier air later this week. Temperatures trend closer to average by next Saturday with highs near 90° for the Albuquerque metro. Keep those umbrellas handy over the next few days with several areas in line for a a couple more inches of additional rainfall.