Heavy rain moves east this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong storms are moving into extreme eastern New Mexico this evening. We’ve seen some golf ball size hail just west of Tucumcari with heavy rainfall rates all along the Texas border. These storms are racing out of our state tonight. We could still see some development south of Roswell through midnight. Some of those storms could turn severe as well, featuring some damaging winds and hail.

Otherwise, the cold front is on the move tonight, and we’ll be picking up a canyon wind overnight in Albuquerque. This means widespread gusts 35-45 mph past midnight with the arrival of some cooler air. Our temps will drop across central NM for Sunday a solid 10 degrees, so we’ll be in the 70s for the first time since May 31! It’ll be even cooler across the northwest. Highs will struggle in the 60s for three days next week with daily afternoon showers and storms.