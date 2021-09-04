Heavy rain likely across eastern New Mexico Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Labor Day weekend! We’re waking up to significant moisture across southern New Mexico this morning. Parts of Sierra County are seeing heavy rainfall.

All of this is pushing west towards Truth or Consequences. Otherwise, a backdoor cold front is now arriving across the northeast. This too will fuel widespread storms later Saturday afternoon producing some flash flooding across the Sacramento Mountains as well as parts of the East Mountains. The rain pushes south later Saturday night and eventually clears the state as skies turn partly cloudy.

The moisture begins moving into southern New Mexico Sunday thanks to strong high pressure in Nevada. This suppresses the monsoon moisture and keeps us dry through much of next week. High temperatures climb nearly 10 degrees above average for northern NM under mainly sunny skies. It’s that time of the year when we see wide temperature swings from day to night. The Albuquerque metro area will hover in the lower 90s for highs as summer temps hang on.