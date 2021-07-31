Heavy rain in the forecast this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning! We’re waking up to a refreshing start with lower humidity levels for a change. But this won’t last long as a cold front is on the way, packing more humid air. This will lead to heavy rain for parts of the state as we head into the weekend and next week.

Flash flooding is the biggest risk this weekend for parts of northeast New Mexico. We’ll see rain totals stack up quickly due to weak storm motion. The cold front moves through the state Sunday taking the heavy rain with it. So for Roswell and parts of the southeast, our rain chances will return after a little break in July.

Overall, August will begin very active just as July was. But some drier air begins to take shape again late next week. As our monsoon peaks, we’ll begin seeing more of these days. The strong ridge of high pressure moves back over Colorado and weakens by next week. This will lead us to some drier days by then.

