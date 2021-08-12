Heavy rain in store across southern New Mexico through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An upper-level disturbance will bring heavy rain across the southern half of New Mexico through the weekend. Some areas will see over 3 inches of rain.

An upper-level disturbance is getting organized over southeastern New Mexico today. This will increase storm chances this afternoon, especially across southern and eastern New Mexico. This area of low pressure will keep storms going overnight across the eastern half of the state.

The low will act as a focus for more thunderstorms through Sunday, mainly for areas south of I-40, where heavy rain will be possible. Many areas in southern New Mexico through Sunday will have a chance at seeing 1-3 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of 5 inches possible, especially in the higher terrain. Areas north of I-40 will see isolated storm chances through the weekend, but still up to one inch of rain will be possible in localized areas.

