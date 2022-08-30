Monsoon moisture will bring heavy rainfall over the next couple of more days to southeastern parts of New Mexico. Other areas of the state will see much drier weather than what we’ve been used to for the last couple of months.

Scattered storms have developed Tuesday across central New Mexico, bringing parts of the Albuquerque metro some rainfall today. As of this evening though, nothing has fallen at the Sunport, so it will go down as a dry day in the record books. A few scattered storm chances will continue into this evening. Broad areas of rain are falling in southeastern parts of the state where they have been under cloud cover all day today.

Storms could bring back heavy rain to parts of southeast New Mexico again Wednesday afternoon. Also a few spotty showers will be possible across the northern mountains, but in between will be dry as high pressure gains strength to our northwest. This high pressure will be pushing the monsoon moisture south and bringing much drier weather to the state through the rest of the week. A few very spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon, but mainly over the mountains.

We will see a few more storms in the state Friday and Saturday afternoon, but it will continue to remain very hit or miss and most areas will stay dry. High temperatures will also climb to near and well-above average for this time of year Friday before cooling off slightly through the weekend and into Labor Day as drier weather returns.