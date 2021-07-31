Heavy rain for northeast New Mexico tonight, light showers elsewhere

Heavy rain already fell across parts of northeast New Mexico Saturday afternoon, and we’re just getting started. A solid 1-2″ caused some flash flooding near Santa Fe and Las Vegas. Most other cities saw some rain as well. The Albuquerque Sunport received 0.56″ while Santa Rosa collected 0.78″ Saturday. Clayton picked up more than half an inch. If you missed out on the rain today, there’ll be plenty more opportunities the next several days. By Sunday, the heaviest of the rain will begin to shift southwest, with flooding still the biggest threat.

Our temperatures will once again dip below average due to the moisture and cloud cover. Highs in the ABQ metro area will be in the middle 80s through Wednesday, whereas highs near Las Vegas will struggle in the lower 70s! Early next week, our afternoon storm chances continue as well. We’ll eventually see some drier air build back across New Mexico late next week as temps warm into the 90s.