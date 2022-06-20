NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most areas will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms popping up over the western and southern mountains during Monday afternoon and moving northeast. The Four Corners area will be dry and sunny Monday, while the middle and upper Rio Grande Valley may see isolated showers or storms. The most widespread rain will be in the lower Rio Grande Valley and east/southeast plains. A flood watch will be in effect today for the lower Rio Grande Valley, Sacramento Mountains and Gila.

Rain will continue into the overnight hours, and much heavier, widespread rain will move into the state from south to north on Tuesday. We are expecting a rainy day, especially for the entire Rio Grande Valley, west to the Continental Divide, and east the the central highlands. A flood watch will be in effect for most of New Mexico on Tuesday.