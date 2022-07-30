NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More widespread rain continues to flood several parts of New Mexico. Rio Rancho and Albuquerque’s westside collected around 1.3″ of rain in less than an hour flooding some roadways. Flash flooding warnings are in effect for parts of the Jemez as well with heavy rain inundating the Cerro Pelado burn scar with more than 2″ of rain! Stay safe out there and avoid low-lying areas since these rainfall amounts are life-threatening. These showers will continue pushing off to the northeast this evening as the metro rain ends earlier. Isolated storms remain elsewhere through midnight or so especially west. Otherwise, sky conditions will remain mainly cloudy. Temperatures have dramatically cooled off this evening as well thanks to the rain. Some spots in the northern mountains are in the lower 60s.

Sunday, we’ll still have pretty decent storm coverage although not quite as heavy as Friday/Saturday. So the flash flood threat will be lower across central NM. Temperatures will be quite warm in the south with highs in the 90s. The RGV will hit into the upper 80s and northern New Mexico will hit the lower 80s. But as we go into next week, we’ll begin drying out somewhat. We’ll still see storms, primarily in the mountains, but they won’t be as widespread or as impactful. Albuquerque will heat up into the lower 90s next week due to the drier conditions.