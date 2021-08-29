Heavy rain expected this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our late afternoon showers and storms are making progress through the state once again. We have heavy rain occurring in northeast New Mexico specifically in Guadelupe and San Miguel counties.

We even have a severe thunderstorm warning near Vaughn for small hail and damaging winds over 60 mph. These stronger storms will continue to move south and produce some localized flash flooding with rainfall amounts of 2-3″. Even after sunset, we’ll continue to see rain showers across Torrance and Lincoln counties. Skies will eventually become mainly clear by dawn Monday.

From Monday through Wednesday, we see some drier air arrive from the north. This means rain chances won’t disappear but rather will be more confined to the central mountains and southwest NM. High temperatures will rebound near 90 and into the lower 90s for Albuquerque. We’ll eventually cool off as we enter September due to some tropical moisture from remnants of Tropical Storm Nora over western Mexico. This will give provide heavy rain for western NM.