Heavy rain expected for some parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More moisture will continue to stream into the state fueling daily rounds of afternoon storms. The storm crop may thin a little around the midweek time frame.
Forecast Continues Below
- Community: South Valley residents respond to problem neighbor
- Trending: College student partners with company to improve water access in Navajo Nation
- Crime: VIDEO: Scuffle between NMSP officer, suspected shoplifter outside Dollar General
- Sports: Feasibility study released on potential sites for New Mexico United stadium
However, moisture will quickly return to the area later this week and into the weekend.
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.