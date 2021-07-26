Heavy rain expected for some parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More moisture will continue to stream into the state fueling daily rounds of afternoon storms. The storm crop may thin a little around the midweek time frame.

However, moisture will quickly return to the area later this week and into the weekend.

