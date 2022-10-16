What a dynamic storm this has been all over the state! We’ve seen a sharp change in seasons since Saturday! 24 hour temperatures have plummeted 30-35° in some places east, giving us mid to late November level weather. Our daytime highs actually occurred shortly after midnight. We’ve been slowly falling throughout the day as the sharp cold front continues pulling through the state. Our other top story has been the incredible wind gusts. Peak gusts topped 55-60 mph for parts of the metro late morning. We’re still breezy pretty much statewide with gusts gradually calming down later this evening. All wind advisories have expired. Our multi-faceted storm is also bringing some higher rain totals with Clovis picking up 1.50″ and other areas in central NM closing in one 1″. But now widespread rain is swinging back around into southern NM where some locally heavy rainfall is expected overnight. Alamogordo and Las Cruces saw some stronger to severe storms earlier this evening with some hail.

Our active weather pattern continues overnight into Monday morning as our cut-off low gradually drifts into our state. Roswell will see the heavy rain arrive during the morning hours. So Monday will be pretty similar to Sunday, but much less wind and storm activity. High temperatures will still be quite chilly with numbers in the middle 50s for the ABQ metro, lower 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 50s for the Roswell area. We’ll finally break out of this unseasonably cool and rainy pattern Tuesday. After a very cold start to the day, sunshine and warmer temps will return with highs in the lower 70s for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho.