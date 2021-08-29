Heavy rain continues across San Miguel and Guadalupe counties

Our late afternoon showers and storms are making progress through the state once again. We have heavy rain occurring in northeast New Mexico specifically in Guadalupe and San Miguel counties. We even had a severe thunderstorm warning near Vaughn for small hail and damaging winds over 60 mph. Some areas across eastern New Mexico received between 3-5″ of rain this weekend! Any leftover storms continue pushing south overnight, eventually losing their punch. Skies will become mainly clear by dawn Monday with muggy conditions remaining.

From Monday through Wednesday, we see some drier air arrive from the north. This means rain chances won’t disappear, but rather will be more confined to the central mountains and southwest NM. High temperatures will rebound near 90 and into the lower 90s for Albuquerque. We’ll eventually cool off as we enter September due to some tropical moisture from remnants of Tropical Storm Nora over western Mexico. This will give provide heavy rain for western NM.