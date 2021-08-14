Heavy rain batters southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Torrential rainfall fell in parts of southern New Mexico Saturday causing flash flooding on roadways. The rain primarily fell south of Highways 60 and 380, accumulating over 5″ in parts of Otero County near Alamogordo.

Officially at the airports, Alamogordo received 1.4″, Silver City saw 1.3″, and Carlsbad 1.1″. The good news is that the heavy rain is subsiding this evening. The heaviest is shifting west into the bootheel of New Mexico. High temperatures climbed a few degrees Saturday north but were below average in the south due to the rain and overcast skies.

Sunday looks like the inverse of Saturday – afternoon thunderstorms across northern NM while the southern half dries out. A line of storms looks likely across the metro area around dinner time (4-6 p.m.). So be sure to plan any outdoor activities before this. The storms expand coverage Monday all across the state as a disturbance moves through again. These storms could produce some gusty winds and hail. Our temperatures begin warming by Tuesday as some drier air arrives.