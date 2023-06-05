NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers are ending in eastern New Mexico this morning. Most of the state is partly sunny and dry. Skies will stay drier and mostly sunny through early afternoon, with more afternoon and evening storms.

Storms will develop over the mountains by around 3 p.m., moving eastward through tonight. Heavy rain will be possible, and flash flooding is expected in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez and Sacramento Mountains. Flood watches will be in effect for those areas the next couple of days, and the highest risk will be for the burn scars. Even more widespread rain is expected across the state on Tuesday, but skies will be drier Thursday through the weekend.