NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light showers are moving through northeast and northwest New Mexico this morning, but most showers will end by mid-morning. Heavier rain is moving through far southern New Mexico, which will continue to push west during the morning and the rest of the day. Scattered storms will develop in the high terrain and eastern NM this afternoon, moving south throughout the evening. Flood watches will be in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands from noon to late tonight.

The driest pars of the state will be northwest NM, aside from some isolated storms in the high terrain, and the middle Rio Grande Valley. A few isolated storms will be possible around the Metro area. Temperatures will stay a few degrees cooler today, thanks to the cold front that is passing through.