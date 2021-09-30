Heavy rain across New Mexico Thursday and Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Grab the rain jacket and umbrella. Heavy rain is starting to move into southern and western New Mexico early Thursday morning, and it will spread north through midday.

Scattered showers will be possible in the metro by mid-late morning, but the heaviest rain arrives in the afternoon and evening. Northern New Mexico will be drier during the day, with showers afternoon and heavy rain Thursday evening and overnight. Snow will even be possible in the San Juan Mountains and high peaks of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11,000′, late Thursday night.

Rain will continue for the northern mountains and northeast highlands most of Friday, the rest of the state will be drier. The system clears out by Saturday morning, leading to a dry and sunny weekend. Temperatures stay cooler Thursday, about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal. Friday will be a few degrees cooler, but we warm back up towards normal this weekend.