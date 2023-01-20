A winter storm continues to bring snow to parts of New Mexico overnight. Quieter weather returns this weekend before another storm arrives Monday.

Our latest storm brought a round of heavy snowfall to western New Mexico Friday morning before pushing into central and northern parts of the state early this afternoon. Even Albuquerque saw some snowfall today, but it only measured a trace out at the Sunport. Snow will wrap up from across central and northern New Mexico late Friday evening, but it will continue to be heavy along the Colorado state line in northeast New Mexico. Travel could become dangerous tonight at the Raton Pass and along Highway 87/64 from Raton to Clayton. Snow will end in this part of the state though by Saturday afternoon.

Quieter weather returns this weekend, but temperatures will remain cool. Yet another storm will move into the state on Monday, but this will be the last in what’s been an active several days of weather across the region. Early next week’s storm will bring even colder temperatures, thus bringing even lower snow levels. There is still some uncertainty in the exact track and timing of the storm, but consensus is growing that snowfall will be possible Monday into early Tuesday across much of the Rio Grande Valley and the eastern half of the state. Keep an eye on the forecast through the weekend in regards to this storm.

Once Monday’s storm clears out, drier weather will return. Temperatures will be very slow to recover as highs next week stay 10-15° below average.