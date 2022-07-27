This active monsoon pattern will continue through at least the weekend with more daily rain and thunderstorm chances. Heavy rain will continue to be possible, increasing the risk for flash flooding, especially over burn scar areas.

Another very active day with monsoon storms across most of New Mexico Wednesday. A few isolated showers that are still ongoing tonight may linger into early Thursday morning. A surface boundary is setting up across northeastern New Mexico today, and will provide lift for more thunderstorms across this part of the state Thursday afternoon. There is a high risk for heavy rainfall and flash flooding in northeast New Mexico, along the Colorado state line. Elsewhere, areas that saw rain Wednesday will likely once again see more rain Thursday. More heavy rain will also fall over already saturated ground continuing the threat of flash flooding.

Monsoon moisture will continue to keep good chances for rain around in the western and northern halves of New Mexico, along with southern Colorado, through at least this weekend. Overall, this traditional monsoon pattern now looks to continue even into the middle of next week, so continue to watch for daily chances of rain and flash flooding.