Heavier rain arrives Thursday for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The threat for heavy rain across northern and western New Mexico begins Thursday as a storm system moves across the state through the weekend. Scattered storms will continue to develop across western and northern New Mexico Thursday afternoon. There is a chance for storms in the metro late this afternoon and this evening. Heavy rainfall is the biggest threat today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of western and northern New Mexico.

Storm chances increase through the weekend as a storm system cross across the state. Widespread showers and storms look likely through Monday, still across the western, central, and northern parts of the state. Heavy rain leading to flash flooding will be the biggest concern through the weekend. A return to a more typical monsoon pattern sets up again next week.