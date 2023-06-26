The heatwave continues this week across New Mexico. Spotty afternoon dry thunderstorms will bring locally windy conditions.

High temperatures are once again soaring into the 90s and triple-digits across New Mexico. Spotty showers and thunderstorms have developed across parts of the state. However, with the extremely dry air at the ground, almost all of the rain is evaporating before reaching the ground and causing locally windy conditions. The clouds kept us away from our first 100° of the year in the Albuquerque metro Monday. The spotty showers and storms may linger into the early overnight hours, with a very warm and mild night on the way.

High pressure will be over southeast New Mexico Tuesday, which means this will be the hottest day for most of New Mexico. Strong winds will bring a high fire danger again across the Four Corners, with wind gusts over 50 mph possible. A few dry rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible again Tuesday afternoon, bringing locally windy weather as well.

Temperatures will continue to remain very hot through the rest of the week, but will be a couple degrees cooler than what we saw today and Tuesday. A few more spotty sprinkles and evaporating rain showers will also be possible into the end of the week, but most areas will stay dry.

A backdoor cold front Saturday into Sunday will increase rain chances across the eastern half of the state. It will also bring a slight cool-down, finally ending our stretch of triple-digits temperatures in southeast New Mexico.