Heating up this holiday weekend with more scattered storms

The high moisture continues for our 4th of July weekend. This will lead to more storms each afternoon from now through Tuesday. That means have a plan B for any outdoor activities for the holiday. We’ll see these storms begin over the northern mountains and move southward each afternoon. They’ll peak over southern New Mexico, where flash flooding is still a concern. We could see another 1-3″ of isolated rainfall across this part.

Meanwhile, our temperatures continue climbing over the next several days. We’ll top 90 degrees in Albuquerque and even have a heat index in the middle 90s! The driest and hottest part of the state will be northwestern NM. Farmington will be in the upper 90s for the 4th of July holiday. We’ll also begin drying out somewhat by the middle of next week while still keeping the heat with us.