High pressure will continue to strengthen over the coming days. Tonight, it is trapping moisture across the state and allowing showers and storms to continue this evening. Strong to severe storms are expected across far eastern/northeastern New Mexico near the Texas/Colorado border until sunset. Large hail (2″+) and damaging wind gusts (70+ mph) will be the main threats through around sunset. Isolated showers will persist along and south of I-40 overnight.

Daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms are expected over the mountains of southern New Mexico every day through the rest of the week. This is brought by southwesterly winds wrapping around the high, drawing up more moisture from Mexico. This looks to be the very weak onset of the monsoon this week. It may be minimal, but something is better than nothing.

High pressure will allow even more heat to grow across the state through the midweek. It’s creating what’s known as a heat dome, trapping heat underneath the high and not letting it escape. Near record-breaking highs will be seen across many locations, including Albuquerque. Temperatures in the metro are expected to get into the triple digits every afternoon for the rest of the week, weekend, and into next week.

With the heat building over the metro starting tomorrow, a Heat Advisory is in effect from 12 PM – 8 PM Tuesday across the Middle Rio Grande Valley. I wouldn’t be surprised if more heat advisories were issued for the mid to later week as well. Temperatures well above 100° for the rest of the week means Heat Advisories have been issued all across southern New Mexico and Chaves County through Thursday. This heat is not going anywhere for at least the next 7 days, but it includes daily chances for mountain storms/monsoon moisture.