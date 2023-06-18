Many places across New Mexico felt the warmest temperatures of entire year Sunday. Breezy conditions will persist until sunset with mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds will continue to stream across the southern parts of the state overnight, keeping low temperatures very mild if not warm across the far south (many locations not expected to get below 70°).

Monday will be just as warm, if not warmer than Sunday. Dry, southwesterly surface winds will persist statewide as upper-level high pressure approaches from the south. This will allow Red Flag Warnings to once again be in effect for northwestern New Mexico and the northeast highlands throughout the day Monday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Chaves, Eddy, and Lea Counties with temperatures up to 106.°

Breezy to windy conditions will stick around through Tuesday, calming down a bit into Wednesday. Highs will be in the triple digits for the next 7 days or so across southern New Mexico.

Temperatures statewide will remain above average through Wednesday, before a backdoor cold front impacts parts of the state. Late Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will approach from the northeast. This will bring not only slightly cooler temperatures but increasing moisture as the dry line pushes into eastern New Mexico. Higher surface moisture and lift from the dry line will allow isolated showers and storms to pop up across northeastern/east-central parts of the state starting late Wednesday and continuing through Friday afternoon.

While east/northeastern New Mexico will see increasing chances for rain, western and central parts of the state will be very dry with gradually warming temperatures into next weekend. The mid to upper 90s will return to Albuquerque, with 100s and higher far south. This heat is not going anywhere anytime soon. Remain weather aware and practice heat safety this week, with plenty of sunscreen, water, and breaks in the shade.