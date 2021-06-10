Heat wave intensifies across the state

We’re going to see the hottest temperatures of the year so far with many areas toppling 100 degrees south. The afternoon heat will even turn dangerous southeast towards Roswell, where we’ll be seeing record heat settling across the area. The high heat remains in place through the weekend with Albuquerque into the middle and upper 90s. This will be just shy of breaking records, as we were a couple degrees warmer at this time in 1981. Otherwise, the haze continues to spill in from the west, worsening our air quality across western NM and the metro area each morning.

There’ll be a backdoor cold front arriving Friday evening. This will increase moisture across the east, bringing back rain showers for the weekend in eastern New Mexico. Unfortunately, it won’t do much to drop temperatures. We’ll still be seeing widespread 90s and 100s statewide. Stay cool and seek shade if outdoors during the heat of the day.