Well-above average temperatures continue across New Mexico. Spotty afternoon storms will be possible into the weekend.

Yet another very hot day across New Mexico Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. For some, the rain has brought some relief from the dangerous heat. Most of the storms will end late tonight, but a few spotty showers will linger into Friday morning south of I-40. Cloud cover and humidity will once again leave us with very warm low temperatures.

Friday will likely be the hottest day this week across the state as drier air moves in from the northwest. Some afternoon storms will still be possible across the higher elevations of southern New Mexico. More Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Watches will go into effect Friday. Parts of the Albuquerque metro could even reach 105°.

A cold front will move through eastern New Mexico Friday night. This front will bring an east canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro early Saturday morning. More importantly, the front will bring a slight cool down for the eastern half of the state this weekend. It should even leave Albuquerque out of the triple-digits this weekend. However, strong to severe storms will be possible Saturday afternoon across northeastern New Mexico. Fewer storms will develop on Sunday.

High pressure builds back over New Mexico again early next week. Tuesday will be the hottest day. A few afternoon storms will continue to be possible. The area of high pressure will slide eastward later in the week, which may allow for moisture to stream up from the south and bring us better rain chances and slightly cooler weather for the second half of the week.