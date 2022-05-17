NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will heat back into record territory Tuesday, with highs in the 70s, 80s, 90s and 100s. Skies will stay sunny and dry, but wildfire smoke will push haze to the east of the fires today. Winds will be lighter, only up to around 20-25 in the Rio Grande Valley and western NM.

Meanwhile, winds will be breezier in eastern NM, with gusts up to 30 mph in the northeast highlands and east plains, and up to 40 mph in the southeast plains. Red flag warnings will be in effect today for eastern NM as the air dries back out.

Skies will be mostly sunny but hazier in the Metro on Wednesday. Winds will stay relatively light, up to around 20-25 mph again. The winds will pick up more on Thursday through the weekend, with Friday looking to be the windiest day. Temperatures will stay in record territory Wednesday and Thursday, but a cold front will start cooling the state down from north to south on Friday and Saturday.