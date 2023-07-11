A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast across the entire Desert Southwest throughout the week ahead. This high pressure is creating what’s known as a heat dome over the area, acting like a lid on the atmosphere and trapping heat underneath. Many locations across the state will see near record breaking heat over the next couple days.

Triple digit temperatures are expected for at least the next week in the Albuquerque metro, potentially leading to a record breaking stretch of 100° days. Las Cruces has felt over 3 weeks in a row of triple digit heat, with many places across the south expected to see near record breaking stretches of heat as well. This heat can be dangerous, with Heat Advisories in effect for parts of southern New Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley through Wednesday along with an Excessive Heat Watch for Chaves County on Wednesday.

Along with the well above average temperatures across the state, a bit of monsoon moisture is forecast to arrive starting today. High pressure is drawing up moisture from northern Mexico and bringing it up into southern New Mexico. Mountain storms are expected every afternoon and evening through Thursday.

There is the chance for an isolated shower/storm around the Albuquerque metro, but not everybody will see rain. Hit or miss storms will be the best chance to see precipitation. Moisture and associated storms will form more across Arizona/western New Mexico today, before moisture pushes slowly east through Friday. Rain will offer a bit of relief from the heat, but not much.