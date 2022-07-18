NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is warm in the valley and plains, with nice cool temperatures in the mountains. Get out early today, because it is going to be a scorcher! Temperatures are heating up even more, with many spots seeing highs in the 100s, and even the upper Rio Grande Valley and mountains will reach 80s and 90s. Heat advisories will be in effect for the Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley, Four Corners, far east plains, and far lower Rio Grande Valley.

This is thanks to a high pressure ridge which will keep temperatures very hot through mid-week. Rain will be sparse this afternoon, with isolated storms in the west/Gila Mountains, and a couple of pop ups in the Sacramento and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Everywhere else will be dry and mostly sunny. Rain chances will increase Tuesday, especially in the mountains and eastern New Mexico.