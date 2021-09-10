Heat stays for the weekend, with a few mountain showers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a quiet and mostly mild morning across the state. The sun will come up on hazy skies, and haze will be noticeable through at least Saturday, with some potential clearing on Sunday.

The weekend will be mostly dry and hot. Temperatures will break or tie records later Friday, Saturday and Sunday for some.

Highs will reach the 90s and low 100s during the mid-afternoon. Aside from the haze, skies will be sunny today, with increasing cloud cover Saturday. A few showers will be possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands Saturday and Sunday afternoon/evening.

