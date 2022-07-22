NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The heat is on once again today for the four corners area, with a heat advisory in effect until 8 PM tonight as temperatures are expected to get into the triple digits. The northwestern corner of the state is also expected to remain the driest this afternoon as high pressure sits overhead and diminishes storm chances.

The mountains and upper elevations have the best potential to see storms popping up in the early afternoon, spreading to lower elevations and valleys by the evening hours. Coverage will not be widespread, but isolated pockets of potentially strong storms will slowly move across the state. This has led to flash flood watches being in effect through this evening over a majority of the recent burn scars across the state.

Tomorrow will again see isolated storms along the mountainous terrain, mostly staying dry in lower elevations. By Sunday, high pressure will shift east and allow a much more typical monsoon setup into next week. Widespread showers and storms are expected across the western and northern parts of the state.