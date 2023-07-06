High pressure continues to dominate the weather across the Desert Southwest, and it has no signs of stopping anytime soon. Heat will continue to build this afternoon west of the Central Mountain Chain and across southern New Mexico, with more clouds northeast/each central. With more moisture east, there is the potential for isolated strong to severe storms across eastern New Mexico.

More upper level moisture will swirl around the high pressure system as it pushes into west Texas. This will allow more clouds to stream across the entire state, with isolated spotty storms across eastern New Mexico sticking around this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall along and north of I-40 and over the mountains, while the rest of the state will see mostly dry showers and storms.

High pressure will begin to strengthen this weekend as is pushes back over New Mexico. This will allow temperatures to continue to rise starting Sunday and persisting into early next week. Albuquerque is looking at a stretch of 100° days beginning Sunday, forecast to get above 100° into Tuesday. Get ready for it – the heat isn’t even close to over. We are officially in the dog days of summer.