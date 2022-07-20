NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front that pushed across the northeastern part of the state last night continues to move southwest, allowing for increased moisture this afternoon. This will create the potential for more widespread shower and thunderstorms activity this afternoon and even into the late evening, especially along and east of the Central Mountain Chain. The Gila also has the potential to see some rain, but the heaviest of it will be located across the northeastern part of the state.

There is a Flood Watch in effect for the eastern/southern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and into the northeast highlands through tonight. This will be the best location to see heavy rainfall that may lead to burn scar flash flooding, especially concerned about the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire. Strong to severe storms including damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning is possible.

Near to record breaking heat will persist today as well, but a degree or two cooler than yesterday across the eastern half of the state. Still, with triple digits expected, Heat Advisories are in place from the San Juan Valley to the Central Rio Grande Valley to the southeast plains.

More monsoon moisture will surge into the region by the weekend as the high pressure dominating the region shifts east. This will allow more widespread storms across the northern and western parts of the state into early next week.