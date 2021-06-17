NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The heat continues through the weekend, with a chance for isolated storms Thursday afternoon. Another very hot day is in store across New Mexico, with record-breaking temperatures once again across northwestern New Mexico. Isolated storms will pop up in the afternoon across the high terrain, and move south-southwest into the lower elevations. There is a small chance for a shower in Albuquerque, but gusty winds are more likely late this evening. Another chance for afternoon storms will be possible Friday.

Drier air begins to move in this weekend, and while the upper level high pressure center will be over Arizona, the dry air will bring in hotter temperatures across the state. A backdoor cold front will push into eastern New Mexico some time between Sunday night and Monday afternoon. This will bring a slight drop in temperatures early next week across eastern and central New Mexico, before the hot weather returns again.