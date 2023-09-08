The late summer heat wave continues into the weekend with storm chances in eastern New Mexico. A cold front will bring a drop in temperatures and widespread rain next week.

More record high temperatures are being broken Friday afternoon across New Mexico. Fewer showers and storms have developed today though. There are only a few light showers across southwest and western New Mexico, along with the Sacramento Mountains. Skies will clear out tonight.

Near-record heat will continue through the weekend, but storm chances will increase across the eastern half of the state. Storms will develop Saturday afternoon along the central mountain chain and move eastward through the afternoon and evening before moving out by Saturday night. A couple storms could be strong tomorrow afternoon. Fewer showers and storms will develop across eastern New Mexico Sunday afternoon.

A taste of fall is on the way beginning Monday as a strong backdoor cold front moves into the state. This front will drop high temperatures as much as 5° to 15° below average by Tuesday afternoon, with some of the coolest high temperatures since early summer. In addition to the cooler air, showers and storms will be moving in with the cold front. The highest and most widespread rain will fall Tuesday and Wednesday, with some areas hanging onto rain chances into the end of next week. Some areas in northern and northeastern New Mexico could see up to 2″ of rain!