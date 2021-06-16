Heat continues, possible cool down heading into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will slowly shift west over the next few days. The result will be a slight cool down with scattered showers possible through the weekend. The movement of the high will by no means lead to a big temperature drop.
It will remain hot but temperatures should fall short of records in most areas. A back door cold front will move in on Sunday night bringing more moisture to the area.