More record high temperatures are possible Sunday afternoon. A cold front will drop temperatures slightly across eastern New Mexico.

Record heat has returned to parts of New Mexico Saturday. A few storms have tried developing across the Sacramento Mountains, but quickly fizzle out. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Union County where a couple storms have developed. These storms will send a backdoor cold front across eastern New Mexico Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will leave temperatures slightly cooler Sunday across the eastern half of the state. It will still be very hot though across southeast New Mexico.

There are some signs of meek monsoon moisture moving into southern New Mexico early next week, but most of the rain will stay across the mountains. There is less confidence on how far north the moisture, if any, will make it. Regardless, the heat will stick around. High temperatures next week will be a couple degrees cooler than this weekend, but the above and well-above average warmth will continue to stick around with mostly dry weather across the state.