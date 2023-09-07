Record heat will continue into Friday. Cooler and wetter weather is on the way early next week.

Record high temperatures are being set Thursday afternoon across parts of New Mexico, from Albuquerque to Roswell. In addition to the heat, a few showers and storms have developed across southwest and south-central New Mexico. These storms are capable of gusty winds and very little rainfall accumulation through late this evening.

Another round of record and near-record heat is on the way Friday afternoon, despite temperatures being a degree or two cooler than Thursday. Once again, a few showers and storms are possible south of I-40 Friday afternoon, with the best chance for rain over the mountains.

High pressure gets nudged south this weekend, which will help to cool off high temperatures a few degrees each day. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible along and east of the central mountain chain Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Big changes are on the way early next week as a strong backdoor cold front moves into New Mexico Sunday night through Monday. This front will bring some of the coolest weather we’ve seen since late May and early June as it drops high temperatures as much as 15° below average by Tuesday afternoon. The cold front will also bring widespread chances for rain and thunderstorms across New Mexico, with the highest chances for rain Tuesday and Thursday. Areas along and east of the central mountain chain could see over 1″ of rain next week.