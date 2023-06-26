High pressure is approaching southeastern New Mexico today, expected to arrive tomorrow. This is allowing heat to continue to build through the mid week. High pressure will also draw in significant upper level moisture across the state. This will be seen in the form of cloud coverage this afternoon, with evaporating rain expected across much of the state.

Evaporating showers and dry thunderstorms will create erratic gusty winds, the strongest expected across far eastern/northeastern New Mexico. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning are possible where there is a marginal risk for severe weather. A few sprinkles are possible across lower elevations of the Rio Grande Valley later this afternoon and evening, including Albuquerque. Santa Fe could even pick up a little more than a sprinkle.

Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday across the state, much drier and sunnier across the Four Corners where Red Flag Warnings/Fire Weather Watches are in effect. Higher elevations in the Northern Mountains have the best chance of picking up measurable rainfall through Tuesday evening.

High pressure will begin to push east by the mid to late week. This will allow for slightly cooler, more seasonable conditions to return by the late week. Still, mostly above average temperatures will persist across the state. Eastern New Mexico will see a lot more moisture this weekend, bringing showers and storms as well as cooling down temperatures.