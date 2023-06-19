The heat continues across New Mexico this week. While temperatures are closer to average for this time of year, they will keep climbing into the weekend.

It is the hottest day so far this year Monday for most of New Mexico. Temperatures climbing into the 90s again in Albuquerque and into the triple-digits southeast. It is still just the beginning of this hot stretch of weather. Clouds will increase Tuesday, but it will only slow our warming trend. It will be another breezy to windy day across the state, creating a high fire danger. We may also see a few evaporating rain showers that could lead to locally windy conditions.

Sunnier weather returns Wednesday as temperatures climb even higher. This warming trend will continue into the weekend. Winds will be stronger on Friday though. Even hotter weather is on the way early next week.