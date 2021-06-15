Heat continues across the state with a chance of isolated storms next week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure over the Four Corners will continue to lock hot temperatures over the state through the end of the workweek. Then the high will shift over into Arizona and allow for more moisture to creep into the state.
The result should be a slightly better storm crop into next week.