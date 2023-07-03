Southwesterly surface winds across eastern New Mexico continue to draw moisture into that part of the state. This morning, however, remains calm and quiet. By this afternoon, more storms will be able to form across the Central Mountain Chain, moving slowly south/southeast into the later afternoon and evening. Burn scar flash flooding is possible, especially for the McBride burn scar over the Sacramento Mountains.

While eastern parts of the state will be dealing with isolated storms, west of the Central Mountain Chain will be much drier, sunnier, and hotter. Temperatures are expected to rise to the triple digits across the southwest, with Las Cruces expected to see their 12th day in a row at or above 100° – and temperatures are expected to remain above 100 for the next 5-7 days. This would be a record breaking stretch of heat for the southwest if it continues as forecast.

It’s not just the southwest that heat is expected to build, but across all of New Mexico. Triple digits will return to the southern half of the state starting Tuesday, soaring well into the 100s by the late week. Both Albuquerque and Farmington may see the first 100° temperatures of the year by late this week.

A backdoor front will arrive Wednesday, increasing moisture west through the gaps of the Central Mountains. This will allow more widespread activity, potentially including an isolated storm possible over the metro. A monsoon-like weather pattern may arrive late this week, but that is still a bit uncertain right now.