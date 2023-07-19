Record and near-record heat will continue through Friday. Storm chances will increase late this week as a cold front enters New Mexico.

Another day of record and near-record high temperatures across New Mexico with Albuquerque once again climbing into the triple-digits today. A few more storms developed, including some severe storms across northeast New Mexico. These showers and storms will continue through the evening, but taper off through the overnight. It will be another very warm start to the day Thursday.

More heat is on the way Thursday afternoon with another round of afternoon showers and storms. However, there is a higher threat of severe weather Thursday across northeast New Mexico. This is part of a backdoor front that will be pushing into the state Thursday. While the storms will end Thursday night, the front will push through the east canyon and into Albuquerque Friday morning, bringing wind gusts up to 45 mph. The wind will also transport better moisture westward, which will set the stage for more widespread storm chances Friday and Saturday afternoon.

The front will also bring cooler temperatures this weekend. In fact, we could finally see an end to a record-breaking stretch of 100°+ temperatures across southern New Mexico Saturday as the front will drop temperatures statewide. It will still be hot though despite the cool down. Rain and thunderstorm chances will also continue through the weekend.

High pressure builds back over New Mexico early next week, bringing back hotter temperatures once again all across the state. Daily afternoon storm chances will also continue underneath the area of high pressure.