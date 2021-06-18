Heat and isolated storm chances continue through the weekend

Record and near record high temperatures will continue this weekend, with some seeing a chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Scattered storms have developed again this afternoon across the high terrain of western and northern New Mexico. Despite that, it is still another very hot day across the state. Western and northern New Mexico will once again see a chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. These storms will move into the lower elevations later in the evening, and bring a strong wind gust threat with very little accumulating rainfall expected.

Temperatures will stay very hot through the weekend as high pressure moves back into the state on Sunday. Record and near record high temperatures will be possible for many. There is some uncertainty in the forecast next week though. It will remain very hot, but if high pressure moves over Texas, we could see a monsoon flow set up over New Mexico.