Heat and haze sticking around

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer heat and hazy skies will be sticking around New Mexico at least through the weekend.

Wildfire smoke from fires burning in Arizona and southwestern New Mexico has moved into the Albuquerque metro and western and central New Mexico. Rounds of smoke will continue to move into these parts of the state, especially in the morning, likely all the way through the upcoming weekend.

Meanwhile, high pressure will remain dominant over the state. Isolated storms are still likely this afternoon in eastern New Mexico, but after today everybody will see dry weather. High pressure will bring the hottest weather so far this year, with days of triple-digit temperatures in store across the southern part of the state.